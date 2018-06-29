Ballack blasts German FA over Low’s contract

Michael Ballack has blasted the German FA for handing Joachim Low a new contract on the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The German FA handed Low a contract extension that runs until 2022 just before his country began their World Cup defence in Russia.

Ballack believes Germany have not been tested enough since winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and their FA should have waited until after the global showpiece in Russia before deciding Low’s future as the national team manager.

Germany suffered a humiliating group stage elimination following defeats to Mexico and South Korea and managed just one victory against Sweden.

They were in the process eliminated from the World Cup in the first round for the second time in their history.

Ballack told Betfair: “The result from Wednesday in Kazan was a total shock for me.

“After a European (Championship) or World Cup, you can judge the work that has been done in the previous two years.

“Friendlies and tournament qualifiers for a footballing nation like Germany are not proper indicators of the state of our team.

“For this reason, it was unnecessary to give Joachim Low a four-year contract extension just four weeks before the World Cup started.

“Whether Low is still the right person to manage this team, I cannot say.

“There is no explanation as to how a team with this quality can end at the bottom of this group. How can this group of players struggle with all these basics of football?”