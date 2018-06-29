Disgruntled Morocco appeal to FIFA

Morocco has written an appeal to FIFA over what they feel were some poor refereeing decisions against their side at the World Cup in Russia.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

The Atlas Lions lost their opening 2018 clash 1-0 to Iran before a 1-0 defeat to Euro 2016 Champions Portugal.

Herve Renard’s side then held Spain to a 2-2 draw, but only after progression to the knockout stages was beyond them.

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa wrote to FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a bid to bring to light a few key decisions he felt hindered Morocco’s progress.

Lekjaa’s letter read: “We wish to express our indignation regarding the injustice perpetrated against our national team, namely the string of serious refereeing mistakes which caused its elimination at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

“We believe without a shadow of doubt that the refereeing mistakes – especially those which occurred in the crucial games against Portugal and Spain – seriously hampered our team by denying it the chance to compete on an equal footing for qualification with the other teams in the group.

“The seriousness of the mistakes mentioned above is even more apparent when one considers the fact that in these two games (against Portugal and Spain), video technology was only used to benefit our rivals.

“We can only express our deepest concerns about the persistence of such injustices, and their negative impact on FIFA’s image, as well as the football’s future as a sport that is supposed to share and promote certain values, namely the equity and equality of all teams, and their respective chances of winning.

“Mister President, we know we can count on your ‘elevated ethical code’ and your belief in the rule of the law, so as to take measures which would impose the necessary adjustments so as to remedy these injustices and guarantee that each and every team is given the same chance of winning, above any other consideration.”