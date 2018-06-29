Drogba: African teams are going backwards

Didier Drogba admits to being concerned with the state of African football as none of the continent’s representatives made it past the group stages at Russia 2018.

Of the five teams including Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria and Senegal, only the Lions of Teranga stood a chance of progressing to the last 16, heading into their final group match.

They, however, quite bizarrely lost out to Japan on FIFA’s fair play rule, having picked up more yellow cards, after ending on the same points and goals as their Asian counterparts, in Group H.

The former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Drogba told the BBC: “Africa is going to be successful one day but we need to think again how we approach these big competitions.

“It’s a big step back.

“I also think it is a chance for all the African teams and for the African Confederation maybe to reconsider the strategy and how we want to go forward.

“What do we want to do in the next World Cup? We have the potential, we have the money to develop, but we need more than that.

“We need to have the consistency and the structure of the European teams and the South American teams.

“We are going to be successful one day but we need to think again how we approach these big competitions.”

The furthest an African team has gone at a World Cup is the quarter-finals.