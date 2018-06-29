Martinez: Many positives to take from win over England

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was pleased with his side’s 1-0 victory over England on Thursday and doesn’t believe they now have a more difficult draw.

Adnan Januzaj scored the winning goal for the Red Devils in Kaliningrad to secure top spot in Group G, which sets up a last-16 clash with Japan.

Should Belgium get past Japan, they will face Brazil or Mexico in the quarterfinals, which is arguably a tougher draw than England, who would face Sweden or Switzerland if they beat Colombia next.

However, Martinez believes it’s dangerous to think too far ahead in a knockout competition like the World Cup.

“Honestly, I am, judging the manner of the performance,” he told a news conference. “Remember, we made nine changes.

“I saw a group of players desperate to contribute and I think, in the World Cup, you can’t be successful by hoping you get an easy path. We saw that in the Euros two years ago.

“We had to make big medical calls when announcing the group: now, Thomas Vermaelen looks like he’s never been away, Vincent Kompany played 20 minutes in a competitive game, we’ve seen a team cope really well with the dead-ball threat of England, and every player, Thorgan Hazard playing a different position, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj showing why he’s in the squad, it’s a big amount of positives.

“Now, we need to focus on Japan, England play Colombia, and if you think further than that it’s a problem.”