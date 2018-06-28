Kante: France will be better against Argentina

N’Golo Kante believes France will show an improvement in the last 16 after an underwhelming performance in the Group C goalless draw with Denmark.

Les Bleus only required a point against the Danes in their final group game to secure safe passage into the knockout stage of the World Cup in Russia, but supporters were disappointed with their lack of attacking flair and jeered their team on Tuesday.

However, Kante has assured the French fans they will see better a better performance from Didier Deschamps’ side against last-16 opponents Argentina on Saturday.

“I think we can do better and we will improve in the next game,” the Chelsea midfielder told the press. “We all knew it was a special game against Denmark because we knew all we needed was a draw.

“We played against a very well-organised team, very good defensively. The tempo was slow and that’s why we played this kind of game. But we can do better.

“The quality of the game sometimes depends on the opposition. Denmark was a special game. We can improve and be better and we will prepare for the game in the best way.

“On the pitch, I didn’t feel the booing was for us. It was just for the slow tempo of the game at the end. We can understand supporters want to see goals and a spectacle, but sometimes both teams are focused on what they need and we can be happy to have finished first in the table.”