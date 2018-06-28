Preview: Japan v Poland

Japan will be fighting to retain top spot in Group H and secure their place in the last 16 against Poland on Thursday.

2018 World Cup

28 June 2018



Group H

Kick-off: 16:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Volgograd Arena

Referee: Janny Sikazwe

Previous encounter:

Poland 0 Japan 2 (Friendly) 27/03/02

Japan goalscorers: H. Nakata (10′), N. Takahara (42′)

Players to watch:

Veteran striker Keisuke Honda came off the bench to lethal effect for Japan last time out with his equaliser against Senegal while there was some excellent performance all round. Takashi Inui was also on target while Shinji Kagawa – a penalty scorer in the first game – has been used to good effect, while captain Makoto Hasebe has led from midfield.

Captain Robert Lewandowski remains Poland’s main man despite their struggles this World Cup that saw the country eliminated after two games. Lewandowski has yet to hit the target, with Grzegorz Krychowiak their only goalscorer so far.

Team form and quotes:

Japan made the most of a very early red card to Colombia in their World Cup opener to record a 2-1 win, while a late strike against Senegal meant they secured an important point last time out, to head into their final group game in a commanding position.

The Blue Samurai lead Group H on four points, ahead of Senegal (4), Colombia (3) and Poland (0).

Ahead of the game, captain Hasebe said: “Japan are not the kind of team that can aim for a point and go and carry [a negative] plan out.

“I think we have to focus on getting three points rather than make calculations. We have four points after two games but we haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Poland, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Senegal and a whopping 3-0 to the 11 men of Colombia, to end their hopes of progressing past the knockout rounds. They could still influence the group, however, by taking points off last 16 hopefuls Japan.

Lewandowski added: “We realise we didn’t do well enough but that is something we cannot overcome.

“We fought as much as we could but that was all we could do, bearing in mind the problems we had before the World Cup in terms of injuries and form.”

Team news:

Japan has a fully fit squad to choose from, but Kosuke Nakamura could start in goal ahead of Eiji Kawashima, who has struggled this tournament.

Poland could make a number of changes for their final game with nothing to play for. Defender Kamil Glik is expected to start having fully overcome a shoulder injury.