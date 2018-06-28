Mandanda: Messi can do everything

France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda says his teammates are well aware that Argentina star Lionel Messi has the ability to turn any game on its head.

Les Bleus will face off with the Albiceleste in the World Cup’s last 16 on Saturday. France finished top of Group C, after a goalless draw with Denmark in their final group game, while Argentina squeezed through thanks to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in Group D on Tuesday.

Mandanda, who was given his first World Cup start against the Danes, believes France have the quality to get past Argentina but also warned that Messi is almost unstoppable when he’s in form.

“We need to defend well, close to each other, even though Messi is able to do everything,” he told a news conference.

“We know that, we are warned. We have players in our team who played a few times with him or against him in La Liga.

“We know what we would expect on Saturday but we have the weapons to defend well and to hurt them.”

He added: “I have not made a proper analysis of Argentina’s style yet. We played a game yesterday [a 0-0 draw against Denmark] since then I have not checked,” he said.

“But we all know they have a player who is capable of everything.

“They have quality. It could come from everywhere. They had a hard time qualifying themselves, but they did. It’s always a strong team to play against.”