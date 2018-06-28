Coates: Uruguay can’t focus solely on Ronaldo

Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates insists they will not give Cristiano Ronaldo any more respect on the pitch than his Portugal teammates on Saturday.

The South Americans will clash with Portugal in the round of 16 after finishing top of Group A at the World Cup in Russia, and much of the talk has revolved around how they can stop Ronaldo.

However, Coates believes it’s a mistake to focus all of their attention on only one player.

“We will defend him with the same respect that we defend others,” he told a news conference.

“He is a worldwide star, but you don’t prepare for a match thinking about one player, but thinking about the team as a whole.”

Ronaldo has scored four of Portugal’s five World Cup goals, one of which was a stunning free-kick against Spain, and Coates admits the Real Madrid star’s set-piece ability is a real threat.

“When there is a [free-kick] specialist in the other team, you have to try to avoid fouls near the area,” he added.

“Sometimes it is inevitable because when one midfielder or striker goes towards the goal to shoot, you have to cut the play before.”