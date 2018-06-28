World Cup 2018: The England Enigma

By Yuvraj Chettri

For the World Cup, the billings start early, with the myriad of teams tagged as favourites, dark-horses and no hopers without so much as having kicked a ball.

But you just never know with England, do you?

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that somehow, every four years, they manage to end up in these three boxes all at once. ‘Build them up and watch them fall’ has been every English fan’s routine ever since the much heralded Golden Generation took to stage in the early part of the millennium, and before that. Gareth Southgate is by no means a stranger to this culture having missed the decisive penalty in Euro ‘96.

#OnThisDay in 1996. Now #ENG boss Gareth Southgate missed the decisive penalty as the #threelions were knocked out in the semi-final of Euro 96 by #GER… pic.twitter.com/4HsaU76v03 — REMATCH (@OfficialRematch) June 26, 2018

Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand have all admitted, albeit in hindsight, the lack of togetherness in the England teams of the years gone by. How competing week-in, week-out against each other in the Premier League took its toll, club loyalties hindering team bonding; even admitting they didn’t enjoy going away on international duty with England.

It was pleasantly surprising, then, to see an air of positivity around the current English crop prior to the tournament. Their past failures had certainly tempered expectations this time around and with the retirement of Wayne Rooney in 2017, this was indeed a young bunch.

They know no failure and they have no baggage of past failings.

Their tournament started as expected with a hard fought win over Tunisia, Harry Kane striking late on to steal a victory.

Everything was to the plan. A young team learning the ropes with a hard fought win. It was only in retrospect, however, that this win started to feel even more important as the supposed favorites all dropped points left, right and center. The best players faltered, the champions messed it up. This wasn’t supposed to be.

Perhaps struggling to make sense of all that had happened, England stepped on to the field for their second match against Panama, knowing that the best had failed to produce, knowing that they would be forgiven for not winning, knowing we didn’t expect much from them.

They then went on to treat us to an exhibition, doing any and everything we did not expect them to. John Stones heading in two textbook training ground corners. Harry Kane becoming only the third Englishman to score a hat-trick in the World Cup. Sandwiched in between was Jesse Lingard scoring a goal that will be replayed for years and years to come. This was their biggest win at a World Cup Finals tournament. The English had well and truly arrived.

Although there isn’t a sense of deja vu for they haven’t been this emphatic in a World Cup game before, for a nation which can give players hell just as easily as it brands them heroes, there is yet a sense of wariness in giving a verdict two games in. There is a definite buzz around the group right now, a sense of togetherness perhaps not seen in years gone by.

It can even be argued that they’ve exceeded what was expected of them already. And therein lies the conundrum.

More amazing scenes from back home. Keep sending them our way – we'll be featuring the best ones on #LionsDen this week… 👇pic.twitter.com/UTun8urhYh — England (@England) June 25, 2018

We want to expect more, but we’ve seen the same story played out before. We feel they might just go all the way but wouldn’t dare to say it out loud. We swear by Harry Kane’s right foot but put our money on Lionel Messi’s left. They’re exciting right now but we can’t forget the times they used to be exasperating.

It might all come crashing down with one loss.

But for now, fans and naysayers alike are revelling in the English enigma.