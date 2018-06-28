Does Lionel Messi have a good luck charm?

Watch out world. Lionel Messi and Argentina’s fortunes may be turning around because of a little bit of magic.

After the South Americans’ last-gasp victory over Nigeria secured their place in the World Cup last 16, an overjoyed Messi revealed that he’d been wearing a good luck charm given to him by a reporter.

Watch as the reporter who gave him the amulet asked him if he still had it, only for Messi to pull his shoe open and reveal it was still there:

What an amazing gesture from Messi, who could easily have thrown the trinket away but chose to keep it close by.

And according to translations on Twitter, it seems the charm came from the reporter’s mother:

Journalist: In the first match I gave you the good luck charm that my mother gave me, I'm not sure if you kept it or threw it away. Messi: Look (he shows he has it around his ankle) He had it on while he was playing!! — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) June 27, 2018

And if this good luck charm has started to work its magic for Argentina, their World Cup rivals better watch out.