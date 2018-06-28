FIFA World Cup

Neymar ‘on a roll’ as Brazil make last-16

Brazil put on a much more Brazil-like performance in their final Group F game on Wednesday night, defeating Serbia 2-0 to advance into the last 16.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva grabbed the goals, but once again it was Neymar who was the centre of attention – but this time for all the wrong reasons.

The PSG superstar once again failed to impress (although we must remember that he is coming back from injury!), losing the ball on several occasions and also drawing the wrath of fans for his histrionics whenever he was tackled.

Leaving football fans to vent on Twitter.

It wasn’t all bad though, as Neymar demonstrated what he can do when he puts his mind to it.

At least someone still loves him!

Comments