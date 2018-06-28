German exit sparks online schadenfreude

The early exit of the defending champions from the World Cup caused shockwaves around the football world on Wednesday night, although it’s safe to say not everyone was disappointed.

A shock 2-0 defeat to South Korea in their final Group F game saw Germany finish rock bottom following two defeats in three games.

Their failure saw huge online reaction, with certain sets of fans rejoicing in what was Germany’s first failure to make it past the first round in 80 years.

Fans of Brazil and England in particular lapped up the chance to indulge in a bit of ‘schadenfreude’.

Still smarting from their 7-1 humiliation on home soil four years ago, Brazil fans were all too eager to rub Germany’s nose in their defeat, while England fans were probably just happy that they would not have to face their footballing nemesis in one of the later rounds.

brazil first of the group and germany out pic.twitter.com/pPUxy8blx9 — laís 🇧🇷 (@blankpace) June 27, 2018

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

Germany lost to Korea? I have to laugh. And the Germans saying they’re gonna clap Brazil again. Try making it out of the first round sweetie! pic.twitter.com/o0kVA8RIQK — romana 🇧🇷 (@wavyonce) June 27, 2018

So Brazil really held a funeral for Germany's hopes of winning the #WorldCup. 😂😂😂😂😂 RIP Germany. #SouthKorea pic.twitter.com/8G3lNB2lp2 — ali (@thattguyali) June 27, 2018

England fans meanwhile, couldn’t help but get a bit carried away.

Well, that’s a turn up for the books. It’s usually us watching the Germans blaze through the tournaments while laughing at us stumbling out. How the tables have turned…👋🏽 — Nikhil Saglani (@Nikhil_Saglani) June 27, 2018

It's not coming home because we'll only get knocked out on penalties by Germa…. Wait… IT'S COMING HOME!!! #ThreeLions — All Things Albion (@AllAlbion) June 27, 2018

Been waiting years for that to happen to Neuer. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) June 27, 2018

Tomorrow's front page: Germany are OUT of the World Cup https://t.co/98kGIpUl2I pic.twitter.com/XWHF7d5Iqx — The Sun (@TheSun) June 27, 2018

1966:

Real Madrid win the European Cup

Burnley qualify for Europe

Man City win the league

Chelsea finish 5th

England win World Cup 2018:

Real Madrid win the Champions League

Burnley qualify for Europe

Man City win the league

Chelsea finish 5th IT’S COMING HOME — Anthony Dominic Duff (@anthonydduff) June 27, 2018

The last time England went further than Germany at a World Cup was 1966. IT'S COMING HOME! 😍🦁 pic.twitter.com/aSFlD0DQcG — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) June 27, 2018

The South Koreans also enjoyed it, but for very different reasons.

