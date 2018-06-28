Low: We deserved to go out

Germany coach Joachim Low said his side deserved to go out of the World Cup after their shock exit following a 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

Defeat on Wednesday means the defending champions continued a trend in recent World Cups that has seen the champions suffer an early exit and been dubbed the ‘Champions curse”.

The Germans finished bottom of Group F after the loss, the first time Germany have gone out in the first round of a World Cup since 1938.

Injury-time goals from Kim Young-gwon and Spurs striker Son Heung-min were enough to send the Germans packing.

“This is something for us to reckon with,” Low said after the final whistle. “This is historic. I am sure this will create some public uproar in Germany.”

Thank you for all your support during this campaign 👏 We can only apologise that we failed to do it justice. No matter what, we always stay #ZSMMN 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/iHONoYKwFO — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2018

Sweden topped the group with a resounding 3-0 win over Mexico, a result that meant Germany needed three points against Korea to qualify.

“We saw Sweden had taken the lead so we needed to keep the pressure up but our team was missing the ease of play and the classiness we usually have. So, we deserve to be eliminated, yes,” said Low

The defeat also marked the first time Low has failed to reach the semi-finals of a tournament during his 12-year spell in charge.

“At this tournament we didn’t deserve to win again or move to the round of 16. We were eliminated not because we didn’t want to win but we never had the chance to take a lead at any point – we were always lagging behind, trying to keep up.”