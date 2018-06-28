Preview: England v Belgium

England and Belgium will be fighting it out for top spot in Group G when they meet in a highly-anticipated encounter at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Thursday.

2018 FIFA World Cup

28 June 2018

Group G

Kick-off: 02:00 HKT (29 June)

Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium

Referee: D. Skomina

Assistants: J. Praprotnik, R. Vukan

Fourth official: M. Abdulla

Previous encounter:

England 1-0 Belgium (Friendly) 02/06/2012

England goalscorer: D. Welbeck (36′)

Players to watch:

England captain Harry Kane has found some form at Russia 2018 having scored five goals in two games. The Tottenham striker averages only 31 minutes per goal and has already made his intentions clear as he goes hunting for the Golden Boot.

With Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard potentially getting a rest, the Red Devils could be looking at the likes of Kevin De Bruyne to create the opportunities for striker Michy Batshuayi to put away. De Bruyne produced an assist in the win over Panama, while Batshuayi found the back of the net against Tunisia.

Team form and manager quotes:

Both nations have booked their place in the round of 16 after winning their opening two group matches. The Three Lions edged out the Eagles of Carthage 2-1 before a 6-1 demolition of Panama.

Gareth Southgate’s young squad have shown promising signs thus far at the tournament, but are yet to be truly tested against top-class opposition. The Belgians are likely to put their three-man defence through their paces.

“What I’ve discussed with the players is we must not waste any energy thinking whether it’s better to be first or second in the group, who we might play in future rounds,” Southgate told FIFA TV.

“We have to go out to play well in every game and to try and win every game. That’s straightforward in my mind.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez’s side have enjoyed a relatively comfortable World Cup campaign to date, with one-sided victories over Panama (3-0) and Tunisia (5-2) in the bag. They will no doubt be eager to maintain that momentum with a third win.

Martinez spoke this week about the evolution that has taken place in English football in recent years. He told the press: “I think it’s been a huge evolution. When I started in the Premier League in 2009 it was a real contrast in styles in the league.

“But I think the English players have developed an incredible awareness from a tactical point of view. That’s been the biggest difference in the last five or six years.”

The Red Devils have won only one of their last 21 games against England, which came in 1936, while the Three Lions have only won all three group games at a World Cup once in 1982.

Team news:

England are expected to rest Dele Alli due to his thigh injury, while Kyle Walker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could sit this one out as they are carrying yellow cards.

Belgium could look to cotton wool some of their stars for the game, with Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard working on recovering from slight fitness issues.