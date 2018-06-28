Switzerland advance after dramatic draw

A point was enough to see Switzerland progress to the World Cup knockout stages after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Wednesday.

Switzerland 2 Costa Rica 2

Dzemaili (31′) thumps in opener

Waston (56′) equalises with header

Drmic (87′) restores lead for Swiss

Sommer OG (90′) hands Costa Rica a point

Match Summary

Efforts from Blerim Dzemaili and Josip Drmic were cancelled out by Kendall Waston and a late own-goal from Yann Sommer as Die Nati finished runners-up in Group F behind Brazil to march on in Russia.

Full Report

Costa Rica started the game like a house on fire and were denied twice in a matter of six minutes by a combination of the woodwork and brilliant goalkeeping from Sommer.

Bryan Oviedo sent in a perfect delivery from the left for Celso Borges, who headed the ball into the ground which seemed destined for the bottom-left corner, only for Sommer to push the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger in the fifth minute.

Los Ticos came close again in the 11th minute when Daniel Colindres robbed Xherdan Shaqiri of the ball inside his own half. The forward then let fly with a curling left-footed strike that cannoned back off the underside of the bar.

The Swiss broke the deadlock a minute after the half-hour mark. Stephan Lichtsteiner sent in an inviting cross from the right that Breel Embolo knocked down to the penalty spot, where Dzemaili was on hand to hammer home from close range.

The Central Americans would score their first goal of the tournament in the 56th minute to get back into the contest. A Joel Campbell corner from the right was met by Waston, who lost his marker and powered a header past Sommer.

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup) on Jun 27, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

Die Nati almost regained their advantage with 15 minutes to go. Embolo’s cross from the right was on the money for Drmic, but the second half substitute turned his headed effort onto the frame of the goal.

Drmic were not to be denied, however, as he scored three minutes from time. Denis Zakaria’s low cross was met first time by the striker, who curled the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Costa Rica managed to steal a point in the third minute of injury time, though, when Zakaria brought down Campbell inside the area. Bryan Ruiz’s spot-kick struck the underside of the bar and came off the back off the unfortunate Sommer and into the back of the net to snatch a share of the spoils.