Monumental win brings much-needed hope to Korea Republic

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan relives an amazing result and what victory over Germany means for Korea Republic.

Wednesday, June 27; 5pm; Kazan, Russia: The writing was on the wall for Shin Tae-yong and his Korea Republic side.

Following defeats against Sweden and Mexico, and coming up against defending champions Germany – who needed a win to book their place in the Round of 16 – it seemed a mere formality that the South Koreans would finish their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with no points, which would have been their worst haul in 28 years.

Wednesday, June 27; 6:50pm; Kazan, Russia: The Taegeuk Warriors have recorded a monumental 2-0 win – courtesy of injury-time goals by Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min – to reclaim some pride and finish third in Group F.

The result also saw Germany fail to qualify for the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time ever, also condemning the 2014 winners to a bottom-place finish.

So, it was not to be a fairy-tale for Korea Republic with the win ultimately being in vain, as Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico in Ekaterinburg saw those two sides progress to the knockout round.

But make no mistake about it – Wednesday’s victory ranks alongside those triumphs over Portugal, Italy and Spain from the 2002 World Cup, when that famed side finished fourth after an amazing run to the semi-finals.

FT: #KOR 2 – 0 #GER Korea Republic end their #WorldCup campaign in style as they humble the reigning champions with a brilliant performance! pic.twitter.com/2tKut4dslp — AFC (@theafcdotcom) June 27, 2018

It was not just the result that was impressive but the way in which the Taegeuk Warriors had a real go at their more-illustrious opponents.

Sure, the Germans may have enjoyed 70 per cent possession and had 26 efforts on goal to their opponents’ 11, but – especially in the first half – it was the South Koreans who arguably posed a greater threat.

Then, when Die Mannschaft went up a gear after the break, Shin’s charges were impressively resolute in defence yet, when they were breached, goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo – one of the revelations of the tournament – proved unbeatable.

In particular, his save to keep out a goal-bound header from Leon Goretzka early on in the second half really had his side believing this could be their day, and his displays have been more remarkable considering no one expected him to be first-choice at the start of the tournament.

How is Cho Hyunwoo still playing for Daegu? He’s the answer to Liverpool’s GK problem. Seriously though he’s been superb. #LFC #KORGER #WorldCup — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) June 27, 2018

A draw would already have been enough to deny Germany a place in the knockout round and, more importantly for their Asian opponents, end their campaign on a positive note.

Then, the unthinkable happened.

From a 92nd-minute corner, Kim was able to latch onto a loose ball and power a shot past Manuel Neuer – with the strike initially ruled out for offside but then allowed to stand following the Video Assistant Referee review.

Four minutes later, with Neuer up the field curiously playing as an auxiliary playmaker and losing possession, Son was allowed to run onto Ju Se-jong’s long ball and sprint towards an unguarded goal to make it 2-0.

More than 10 minutes after the end of the game and the Korean players are still on the pitch, savouring the moment. Germany long gone. #KORGER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2qBGseDkzT — Michael Church (@michaelrgchurch) June 27, 2018

Ending on a high does not mean there are no longer any problems that the Korea Football Association (KFA) have to address.

Yes, Shin made some curious selections from the day he named his 23-man squad, and then when he opted to start 1.97m-tall striker Kim Shin-wook against the equally physically-imposing Swedes, only to go for a smaller setup against the pacy and technical Mexicans.

Still, Shin could only pick from what was available in front of him and there is no denying that several members of his team are yet to prove they belong on the biggest of international stages.

Nonetheless, it is worth remembering that before the heroics of 2002, the likes of Park Ji-sung, Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Young-pyo were also far from being household names.

It was that very success that provided the platform to go on and become legends of the Asian game.

Of course, everyone knows about Son, but the less-recognisable Cho, Kim, Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Jae-sung should now have opportunities to have a real go at carving out careers for themselves.

And that, ladies and gentlemen is why, despite the bumps along the way, we believe in Asian football #KOR #KORGER #TaegukWarriors — Ian Griffiths (@IanGriffiths67) June 27, 2018

If the KFA can ensure such talent continues to come through the pipelines, from grassroots level onto the K League and then to Europe, then the future does seem pretty bright for the Taegeuk Warriors.

What happened in Kazan at 6:50pm on June 27 should, for the next four years at least, serve as a constant reminder of that.