Brazil power into last 16 with Serbia win

Brazil booked their passage to the World Cup round of 16 as Group E winners after they comfortably beat Serbia 2-0 at the Otkrytiye Arena on Wednesday.

Serbia 0 Brazil 2

Stojkovic denies Neymar on several occasions

Paulinho (36′) scores from superb Coutinho pass

Silva on hand to block Mitrovic header

Silva (68′) heads home from a corner

Match Summary

Tite’s side probed away at the White Eagles in the first half before Paulinho made the breakthrough in the 36th minute to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic wasn’t able to take the Serbians’ best chance to draw level in the second half, and Thiago Silva scored from a corner soon afterwards to seal victory and a place in the knockout stages.

Full Report

Brazil looked to utilise their pace to get in behind Serbia, who held firm at the back initially despite a couple of early scares.

The South American giants suffered a setback in the 10th minute, however, when Marcelo was forced off with what appeared to be a foot injury, with Filipe Luis replacing him at left-back.

The crowd had to wait until the 25th minute for the first attempt at goal, as Neymar collected the ball from Gabriel Jesus inside the area on the left and tested Vladimir Stojkovic with an angled shot that the keeper palmed away.

Jesus managed to beat the offside trap in the 29th minute and advanced into the area on the left, but after going past the sliding Milos Veljkovic, his strike was vitally blocked by Nikola Milenkovic.

Mladen Krstajic’s men finally threatened five minutes later as Dusan Tadic delivered a cross from the left for Mitrovic, who hooked the ball over the crossbar from 10 yards out.

But the Brazilians broke the deadlock moments later and Philippe Coutinho was at the heart of the move as he picked out the run of Paulinho with a delightful pass over the top, and the midfielder lifted the ball over Stojkovic from 16 yards out to score.

Neymar wasn’t far away from doubling their lead on the stroke of half-time with a curling shot from 20 yards out that dipped just over the goal, after combining with Luis on the left.

The forward failed to convert his next chance in the 57th minute after being released into space on the left by Jesus, with Stojkovic saving the angled shot with his feet.

Mitrovic was presented with a golden opportunity to equalise four minutes later after Alisson punched a cross from the right straight at the striker, whose header came back off Silva and rebounded into the keeper’s arms.

The White Eagles enjoyed a good spell of pressure and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic curled an effort well wide of the right post from 16 yards out in the 63rd minute after being fed by Dusan Tadic, before Alisson was well placed to collect Mitrovic’s firm downward header from Antonio Rukavina’s cross on the right two minutes later.

However, the Canarinho struck again on 68 minutes to take the wind out of Serbia’s sails. Mitrovic appeared to be pulled down by Miranda at the near post and Silva capitalised on the open space to head home from a corner.

Luis almost made it 3-0 three minutes later with a fierce strike from 21 yards out that was parried away by Stojkovic, while Nemanja Matic did well to bring a high ball down inside the box on 79 minutes, but couldn’t keep his shot down.

Neymar was desperate to get on the scoresheet in the closing stages, hitting the ball into the ground and over the bar from Willian’s 83rd-minute cross on the right, before latching onto a deflected pass on the right and seeing Stojkovic get a glove onto his lifted effort three minutes later.

The world most expensive player was denied at the death again by a sprawling save from Stojkovic after being picked out on the right by Jesus.