Sweden batter Mexico to win Group F

Sweden revived their World Cup dream as they convincingly beat Mexico 3-0 at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday to finish top of Group F.

Mexico 0 Sweden 3

Forsberg misses several chances

Augustinsson (50′) fires Swedes in front

Granqvist (60′) converts from the spot

Alvarez OG (74′) seals comfortable win

Match Summary

El Tri were second-best throughout as they struggled to cope with the Blagult’s physical presence, although the score remained goalless at the break.

That all changed shortly after the restart, as Ludwig Augustinsson put Janne Andersson’s side ahead, before Andreas Granqvist’s penalty and an Edson Alvarez own-goal secured their passage to the round of 16, along with the Mexicans.

Full Report

The first half was permeated with misplaced passes from both teams, although Sweden made the better start and created two chances in the opening five minutes.

After Jesus Gallardo was booked for a robust aerial challenge just 13 seconds into the match, Marcus Berg headed the free-kick back across goal, but Andreas Granqvist wasn’t able to make contact inside the six-yard box.

Guillermo Ochoa was called into action for the first time four minutes later as he punched Emil Forsberg’s free-kick away from under his crossbar, before Miguel Layun got the Mexico fans on their feet when he cut in from the right and hit a tame left-footed shot wide of the near post on 10 minutes.

The Swedes used their height advantage to good effect again two minutes later when Granqvist headed the ball down for Berg, whose overhead-kick from close range went wide of the left post.

Forsberg was having an off day in front of goal as he blazed over from 20 yards out when the ball popped up from his blocked pass on the quarter-hour mark, before a mistake at the other end presented an opening for Carlos Vela, who curled an effort just wide of the left post from the edge of the area on 17 minutes.

Forsberg proved wasteful once more when he lifted a first-time shot over the target from 10 yards out moments later after connecting with Mikael Lustig’s cross from the right, while Andres Guardado dragged a left-footed strike well wide of the right post from 22 yards out on 23 minutes, having done well to create space for himself with a shimmy.

El Tri then survived a nervy moment in the 29th minute when VAR alerted the referee to a potential handball by Javier Hernandez inside his own area, but the original decision stood after a review.

Ochoa was alert to the danger two minutes later as he tipped over Berg’s stabbed attempt from Lustig’s cross on the right, before Forsberg sent a volley high into the stand behind the goal from 16 yards out in the 33rd minute after being picked out in space by Viktor Claesson.

Vela went close six minutes later after being fed by Hernandez on the right, but his venomous strike flew narrowly over the bar from 16 yards out, while Berg could only find the side-netting in stoppage time when Forsberg released him on the left.

The deadlock was broken five minutes after the restart and there was an element of fortune to the Blagult’s opener. Claesson’s mis-hit shot spun up and fell kindly for Augustinsson, who fired across Ochoa into the left corner of the net.

Forsberg squandered another opportunity soon afterwards when he cleared the bar with a shot from the edge of the box, while Augustinsson produced a similar result with a curler from 17 yards out on the left in the 54th minute.

There was no hesitation from the match official when Hector Moreno brought down Berg with a sliding challenge inside the area on the hour mark. Granqvist coolly dispatched his spot-kick into the top-left corner to give the Scandinavians a two-goal cushion.

Granqvist then came to his team’s rescue six minutes later as he deflected Marco Fabian’s long-range strike over the bar with his head, before Hernandez steered a header over from 13 yards out after flinging himself at a 70th-minute free-kick.

More woe followed for the Mexicans on 74 minutes when Alvarez diverted Isaac Kiese Thelin’s flicked header from a throw-in past Ochoa, and Vela somehow missed at the back post with the goal gaping seven minutes later after getting his head onto Hernandez’s volley.

Hirving Lozano summed up the North Americans’ day when he lashed a shot well over the target from 22 yards out on the right in the 88th minute after receiving the ball from a short corner.

Robin Olsen spilled Hector Herrera’s fierce strike from distance in stoppage time, but the keeper recovered to clean up at the second attempt to preserve his clean sheet.