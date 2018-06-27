Preview: Switzerland v Costa Rica

Switzerland will be gunning for all three points in their final Group E match with already eliminated Costa Rica as they eye a place in the last 16.

2018 World Cup

27 June 2018

Group E

Kick-off: 02:00 HKT (28 June)

Venue: Stadion Nizhny Novgorod

Referee: Clement Turpin

Previous encounter:

Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 1 (Friendly) 01/06/10

Costa Rica goalscorer: W. Parks (57′)

Players to watch:

Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka are two players the Swiss look to for inspiration, and both players came good for their country in the 2-1 win over Serbia last time out. Shaqiri has now scored 21 times in 72 appearances for his country, while Xhaka has 10 in 64.

Steven Zuber though got a vital equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Brazil in Switzerland’s World Cup opener.

Costa Rica are yet to score at the finals and will be looking to inspirational captain Bryan Ruiz to lead the team from the front while hoping that Real Madrid goalkeeper Keilor Navas can keep their goal intact at the other end.

Team form and quotes:

While Switzerland started the global showpiece with a fantastic 1-1 draw with tournament favourites Brazil, they were beaten 2-1 by Serbia last time out.

Costa Rica will, meanwhile, only be playing for pride having lost 1-0 to Serbia and 2-0 to Brazil – after conceding two very late goals.

A win for Vladimir Petkovic’s side would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds. A draw will be enough if Serbia fails to beat Brazil.

Ahead of the game, Swiss defender Michael Lang played down the controversy caused by Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner for their ‘double-headed eagle gesture’ when celebrating their win over Serbia by insisting the team spirit is high.

He said: “Our team spirit has become even better. We’re a group. We stand together. These problems don’t change anything.

“We had a great atmosphere throughout the qualifying for this World Cup. If any of us makes a mistake on or off the pitch, we’ll help him to iron it out.”

Costa Rica defender Johnny Acosta is, meanwhile, hopeful of coming away from their final game with a result.

He said: “It’s a match we have to face with everything, and, above all, we have to try to get the result so we can leave here with dignity, with a win.”

Team news:

Xhaka, Shaqiri and Lichtsteiner will play for Switzerland having avoided bans for their celebrations, and were fined instead.

Costa Rica also have a full compliment of players to choose from.