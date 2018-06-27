Tite confident Neymar will come good

Brazil coach Tite feels it is too early for his team to put all their hopes on Neymar as he is still making his way back to full fitness.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

Neymar returned to action just before the start of the World Cup in Russia after a long lay-off with a foot injury that required surgery.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is expected to play a big role in tonight’s final match of Group E against Serbia, where Brazil need a point to secure a place in the last 16.

He opened his account at the global showpiece in the 2-0 win over Costa Rica but has faced a lot of criticism for his performances in the two opening matches.

Tite told a press conference: “Neymar is only in the recovery stage. He is a gifted player but outside his normal standards, or he wouldn’t be playing like this.

“This is an evolution. If you look at the heat map of his last two games, it has increased considerably. Maybe he will be at the top of his game in the next match.

“We shouldn’t place the whole responsibility on his shoulders.”