Deschamps: We reached our goal

France was criticised for a boring display in their 0-0 draw with Denmark on Tuesday but Didier Deschamps was only concerned with his side’s World Cup progression.

Fans were heard jeering during the second half at the Stadion Luzhnik as the two teams played out the first goalless draw of Russia 2018.

Both sides progressed to the last 16 as a result, with France ending as Group C winners and Denmark in second.

Deschamps made six changes to his line-up with their place in the knock-out round already secured before kick-off.

And after the game, the French manager said his side was not responsible for the dour stalemate.

He said: “We have reached our goal and the most important thing for us was to top the group.

“It has not ended up a very exciting match because the Danish team were satisfied with a draw as it meant they would qualify. But all the same, while their defence was very good, we had a number of scoring opportunities.”

He added: “We didn’t need to take risks in the match as this result was OK for everyone. We tried to get a win but the last 15 minutes was, shall we say, a ‘neutral’ kind of match.

“It was a choice on Denmark’s part and you can understand it because they had reached their goal.”