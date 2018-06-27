Hallgrimsson wants Iceland stay

Heimir Hallgrimsson says it will be “very difficult to leave” Iceland following the progress they have made leading up to the World Cup in Russia.

Hallgrimsson’s side shocked the world with their 2-1 defeat of England in the round of 16 at Euro 2016 before losing to France in the semis.

In Russia, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw but lost 2-0 to Nigeria in their second group game.

A place in the knockout round then just evaded the side after a thrilling and narrow 2-1 loss to Croatia on Tuesday.

After the match, Hallgrimsson expressed his pride for his charges and hinted that he is keen to remain as head coach.

The 51-year-old, who has led the national team since 2011, said: “I don’t want to talk about it, really. I’m so proud, not just of the players but also the staff, the training team, everyone with the FA, I’m in the best job in the world and have very good people around me.

“This team is on a certain route, this was just one step. Now we’re at the top of the national league, which is like the Champions League of teams in Europe, and the players have earned this. Then we’ll go to the European qualifying and in the second seeding group; it’s very difficult to leave this team, not least the people who have been working with me.

“We have to sit down and digest what the next step will be, both for the FA and me, but I think we can be proud of this World Cup and I think we have been praised for our performance in this tournament. There’s one half in which we should’ve done better, but you cannot always be at your best.”