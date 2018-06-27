Schmeichel: Why not believe Denmark can win the World Cup?

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says there’s no harm in believing that they can win the World Cup, but admits it would constitute a miracle.

The Danish Dynamite booked their place in the last 16 on Tuesday when they played out a toothless 0-0 draw against France that secured second place in Group C.

Score bore 😴😴😴 The Denmark and French coaches defended their tactics after playing out the first goalless match of the #WorldCup2018 Can you blame them❓https://t.co/A73YI62RLe — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 27, 2018

Schmeichel is proud of the fact that Denmark has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup and dreams of lifting the trophy, even though it’s a tough ask considering the rest of the teams still left in the tournament.

The Leicester City star told Standard Sport: “[We feel] A lot of pride, it was one of our objectives to get out of the group. We accomplished that and now we move on.

“We have to wait and see [who we will face]. Everyone’s money is on Croatia but we enjoyed tonight and we will move on tomorrow.

“We are organised, well compact…We are happy to be through to the last 16.

“From that season on [when Leicester won the title], everyone can believe in miracles and for us to win the World Cup would be a miracle. So why not believe?”