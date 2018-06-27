Perisic: Croatia still need improvement

Croatia star Ivan Perisic has warned that they will need to improve for the World Cup last-16 clash with Denmark, despite winning all three of their group games.

Perisic scored the winning goal for Croatia on Tuesday as they beat Iceland 2-1 in their final Group D encounter to finish top of the group. They also beat Argentina, who finished second, and Nigeria.

Marching on 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ Even Croatia's second string proved too strong for Iceland as they maintained their 💯 percent record. #WorldCupRussia2018 Can they do better than France 98❓https://t.co/a0Zn56l9xr — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 27, 2018

Despite the three victories, Perisic believes Croatia still need to work on improving their game if they intend to get past Denmark and into the quarter-final stage of the tournament in Russia.

“I watched the first half of Denmark [in the 0-0 draw against France],” Perisic told the press.

“They’re a strong team, we will have to study them closely and be better than [against Iceland] to get past them.”

Asked about the win over Iceland, he added: “It was tough, really tough. We know how they play, with them you need to fight until the last minute, and we did that.

“Before the game, we were 99 per cent in first place, but we showed character and finished the job. With three wins we go further.”