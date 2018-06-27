Cahill: Belgium clash is not a friendly

England defender Gary Cahill insists it’s important to go out and beat Belgium on Thursday despite having already qualified for the World Cup’s last 16.

The Three Lions are sitting top of Group G, level on points and goal difference with Belgium, after beating Tunisia and Panama in their first two group games.

Both sides are therefore already through to the knockout stage, which makes their final group clash a dead rubber. However, Cahill is eager to keep that winning feeling going against the Red Devils.

“No, the discussions have been to win the game,” the Chelsea defender told the media.

“That’s the truth. It’s still a huge stage, no matter what the situation is within the group.

“Everyone is watching and it is not as if we are going into a friendly or a pre-season tour where you can half take your foot off. Go and win the game. Build momentum, to keep that good feeling going.

“You can’t look too far ahead. You face who you are going to face. And the fact is in the next round it looks like you are going to face a team that will be similar whether you finish first or second.”