World Cup Argentina V Nigeria talking points

Group D of the FIFA World Cup has finally wrapped up their matches with Croatia coasting towards the round-of-16 while Argentina miraculously bounced back to secure second spot in the cluster.

The Argentines were at the bottom of the table heading into their battle against Nigeria, and they needed a big win and hoped that Iceland would not beat the Croatians to ensure their advancement in the competition.

By the end of 90 minutes, Iceland lost 2-1 and the Argentines were victorious over Nigeria with the same score line to guide them through progression.

There are so many talking points in the game and here are a few that stood out.

THE TACTICAL CHANGE MADE A DIFFERENCE

After being in complete disarray in their first two games of the World Cup, Argentina fans were relieved to see coach Jorge Sampaoli ditch his three-man defence and went for a more conventional 4-4-2 set-up.

This formation saw Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo start as centre-backs with Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega and Enzo Perez occupying the middle of the pitch. Lionel Messi completed the four midfielders while Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain were up front.

With the new formation, Argentina were completely comfortable on the pitch and saw them start positively, with the wingers able to march forward to threaten the Nigeria defence.

In contrast to Nigeria’s 3-5-2 set-up, the African nation were set on just waiting to counter-attack and it resulted in them being constantly flanked from either side in an attempt to score.

LIONEL MESSI FINALLY SURFACES

Being held scoreless in the first two World Cup games in Russia, many were questioning whether Messi was ready for the grand occasion.

Against Nigeria, it showed that better tactics helped him get free and he was able to make impressive runs with the help of Higuain attracting much of the defence.

This resulted in him scoring the game’s first goal after Banega’s beautiful pass was well-received by the Barcelona man. After only two touches, Messi shot the ball to beat the Nigeria defence and give the Argentines a 1-0 lead.

With the burden lifted off his shoulders, Messi was wrecking havoc all night as he was able to roam around and make threatening runs with the ball, baffling the Nigeria defences at times and showing just how dangerous their team is with Messi unleashed.

PENALTY REJUVENATED NIGERIA

Early in the contest, Nigeria looked threatening at times with Iheanacho and Musa making deep runs to keep the Argentina defences aware.

However, the Messi goal looked to deflate the team and it resulted in them being messy with their possession and failing to capitalise if the Argentines made mistakes.

One example of this was when Mascherano lost the ball deep and the Nigerians gained possession, they did not convert it to even an attempt on goal as the Argentine recovered and tackled the ball to regain the possession.

Luckily, the penalty after a Mascherano foul helped them recover and Victor Moses calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Playing for a draw, Nigeria’s defence finally showed up and they were able to nullify players like Di Maria, who was eventually substituted out of the game.

Unfortunately, they could not hold on for 90 minutes.

EMERGENCE OF THEIR BEST MIDFIELDER

The addition of Banega to the line-up injected the much-needed creativity to help Argentina score goals.

Names like Sergio Aguero, Higuain and Messi were all threatening, but with no supply from the midfield they were dry and were unable to dominate.

Luckily, the coaching staff finally brought in Banega to show how dominant he can be on the pitch. It was evident that Nigeria could not contain him as he was able to break down their defences and run with the ball towards their attacking half.

Nigeria’s defence stiffened up in the second half but Banega’s presence and effort still helped the team as he was all over the pitch looking for his attackers and keeping the Nigeria defence guessing.

Messi and Rojo were goal-scoring heroes, but Banega was their best player during that match-up.