Can VAR get to grips with Russia 2018’s wrestlers?

The World Cup in Russia has delivered a feast of football so far, with a number of very entertaining ties – think Spain vs Portugal, Belgium vs Tunisia, and Senegal vs Japan to name just a few.

But a major side show to all the football action, has been the amount of wrestling that has taken place in games so far as defenders seek to stop forwards gaining an advantage when trying to get on the end of corners or free-kicks.

What’s puzzling about it is that referees were told before the tournament to crack down on such behaviour, yet defenders continue to grapple.

The first warning for defenders came in the Croatia vs Nigeria match when the referee awarded the Croats a spot-kick after Mario Mandzukic was manhandled in the box. It was a clear foul and Luka Modric duly despatched the penalty.

Next came a reprieve for the men at the back as Tunisia took on England, the North Africans going unpunished after twice taking Harry Kane down with moves that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the WWE.

Even worse than Kane’s was the double take-down dished out to Aleksandar Mitrovic during Serbia’s 2-1 defeat to Switzerland. The fact that a penalty was not awarded obviously gave defenders new hope.

That hope was shattered on Sunday, however, as once again Kane became the focal point for a

Mongolian-style mauling at a set piece from Panama’s defenders.

This time the referee saw it and rightly awarded a penalty, from which Kane added to England’s already substantial lead.

If that wasn’t enough, Javier Mascherano almost single-handedly put paid to Argentina’s World Cup dreams on Tuesday night, when he performed a half-nelson on Nigeria’s Leon Balogun shortly after the break, an action that saw the Africans score an ultimately fruitless equaliser.

What’s most puzzling is why defenders, knowing that their every move is being caught on camera, continue to spend more trying to take down their opponent than actually trying to win the ball.

Consistency in the VAR officiating would be a great help. If defenders are 100 percent certain they will not get away with such off-the-ball discretions, then you could bet your bottom dollar that all the grappling and no-holds-barred niggling would stop faster than a Ronaldo free-kick.

More importantly, some consistency would make fans more receptive to VAR and help to ameliorate the controversy surrounding one of the tournament’s biggest talking points so far.

World Cups should be about fans debating the quality of the football rather than the quality, or lack thereof, of the officiating.

It’s up to FIFA to get a grip and beat down this blight on the 2018 World Cup and they need to do it sooner rather than later.