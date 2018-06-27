Preview: Serbia v Brazil

Serbia will be looking to become the first team to beat Brazil in just over 12 months when they lock horns at the Otkrytiye Arena on Wednesday.

2018 FIFA World Cup

27 June 2018

Group E

Kick-off: 02:00 HKT (28 June)

Venue: Otkrytiye Arena

Referee: A. Faghani

Assistants: R. Sokhandan, M. Mansouri

Fourth official: N. Shukralla

Previous encounter:

Brazil 1-0 Serbia (Friendly) 06/06/2014

Brazil goalscorer: Fred (58′)

Players to watch:

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be key for the Serbians with his physical presence. The 23-year-old striker caused Costa Rica plenty of problems without scoring, before getting off the mark against Switzerland with a fine header. Mitrovic will be aiming to get under the Brazilians’ skin and add to his tally in Russia.

Neymar hasn’t quite delivered at the tournament thus far, after feeling the effects of a fractured foot that ruled him out for three months earlier this year. Instead Philippe Coutinho has been Brazil’s inspiration, scoring against both the Swiss and the Costa Ricans. Serbia will need to be extra watchful of the Barcelona midfielder, who is deadly from outside the area, as he demonstrated against Die Nati.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Whites Eagles realistically need a victory in their final Group E encounter to qualify for the round of 16, after picking up three points from their opening two games.

Mladen Krstajic’s side edged Costa Rica 1-0 first up, but they squandered an early lead against Switzerland to lose 2-1, with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring a last-minute winner.

The Balkan outfit trail the Swiss and Brazil by one point, although they sport an inferior goal difference. A draw in Moscow could be good enough to see them progress, but they have to rely on Die Nati losing to Los Ticos.

The Canarinho opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Die Nati, who frustrated them with a resolute display in defence.

Tite’s men left it very late to down Los Ticos last time out, having looked destined to play out to the first goalless stalemate at Russia 2018 before stoppage-time goals from Coutinho and Neymar clinched a 2-0 success.

The five-time world champions haven’t been beaten in 13 outings since losing 1-0 to arch-rivals Argentina in a June 2017 friendly, registering nine wins and four draws.

However, their recent record in the finals against European opposition does not make for good reading, with just one victory in their last seven meetings.

Tite has brushed off concerns over the opposition’s height advantage, claiming it could actually count in his team’s favour.

“It’s true that Serbia is strong with their aerial game, but they also have the individual skills. We have the conditions to try to neutralize their crosses,” the 57-year-old said in his pre-match press conference.

“If their height is an advantage for them, it could also serve us as well. It means they also lose something. Life works this way.”

Team news:

Krstajic has a clean bill of health, but he could make changes in the Russian capital, with calls for Adem Ljajic to replace Filip Kostic in the starting line-up.

Tite remains without Danilo (thigh), while Douglas Costa is also unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury. Costa replaced Willian at half-time against Costa Rica, but the Chelsea winger is likely to get another chance on Wednesday.