Croatia end Iceland’s World Cup dream

Croatia advanced to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup as Group D winners after they beat a determined Iceland 2-1 at the Rostov Arena on Tuesday.

Croatia 2 Iceland 1

Finnbogason goes close with first-half curler

Badelj (53′) fires Croatia in front

Sigurdsson (76′) equalises from the spot

Perisic (90′) clinches late winner

Match Summary

Second-half goals from Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic saw the Blazers maintain their 100% record in the group to finish ahead of second-placed Argentina.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had equalised from the penalty spot in the 76th minute to cancel out Badelj’s opener, but Perisic popped up at the death to snatch all three points for Zlatko Dalic’s side.

Full Report

Croatia had already qualified for the round of 16, while Iceland needed a victory to stand a chance of making it out of the group.

After a cagey start to proceedings, the Blazers went on to enjoy the lion’s share of the possession, with Our Boys looking to break up play and spring counters.

The first chance fell to the Nordic outfit when a long throw-in from the left was flicked on bravely at the near post by Hordur Magnusson, but there were no takers at the back stick and the ball went out for a goal-kick.

The Croatians threatened for the first time on 36 minutes as Luka Modric played in Perisic, who managed to control the ball with his first touch before scuffing a left-footed volley wide of the right post.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men then went close four minutes later when Alfred Finnbogason robbed Badelj just inside his own half and played a neat one-two with Sigurdsson, before curling a shot inches wide of the right post.

The Icelanders were denied the lead in spectacular fashion in first-half stoppage time. Johann Berg Gudmundsson cut the ball back from the right for Aron Gunnarsson, who unleashed a right-footed strike that was destined for the top-left corner, only for Lovre Kalinic to palm the ball away for a corner.

The team from the Balkans took the lead eight minutes into the second half. Modric’s cross from the left was hit first time on the volley by Badelj and into the ground, beyond the reach of Hannes Halldorsson.

Iceland would find an equaliser in the 74th minute when Dejan Lovren was penalised for a handball inside the area. Sigurdsson stepped up and put his spot-kick straight down the middle into the roof of the net.

However, Croatia stole the victory at the death when Badelj played in Perisic on the left and he struck a left-footed effort across Halldorsson into the right corner of the net.