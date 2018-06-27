DFB suspend two German officials

The German Football Association have suspended two staff members for their behaviour following Germany’s 2-1 win over Sweden.

Toni Kroos scored a spectacular last minute winner after Marco Reus had cancelled out Ola Toivonen’s first-half opener.

Media coordinator Uli Voigt and head of backroom staff Georg Behlau made defamatory gestures towards the Swedish bench at the end of the game and will now not be present when Die Mannschaft take on the Korea Republic in their final group game.

Germany need to beat Korea by two goals or more to be sure of reaching the last 16.

Part of a statement from the German FA read that the organisation: “expressly regrets the gestures towards the Swedish bench by two members of the support staff”.

The DFB subsequently wrote on their Twitter account: “It was an emotional game and in the end one or two reactions or gestures from our staff towards the Swedish bench were too emotional, which is not our style.”