Korea Republic starlet Lee Seung-woo ready for Germany test

Lee Seung-woo insists Korea Republic will head into Wednesday’s match with Germany believing they can win and keep alive their 2018 FIFA World Cup dream.

Having lost their opening two Group F games against Sweden and Mexico, many have already written off the South Koreans’ chances of advancing to the Round of 16.

Nonetheless, it is still mathematically possible for them to achieve that but they will firstly have to beat reigning champions Germany, who are also looking to secure qualification.

While Korea Republic will head the tie as clear underdogs, one-time Barcelona academy starlet Lee – who is now on the books of Italy’s Verona – insists his side will not give up ahead of Wednesday’s game at the Kazan Arena.

“I’m very disappointed that we have little chance to proceed to the last 16,” said the 20-year-old, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“If Son Heung-min’s goal [in the 2-1 loss to Mexico] was scored a little earlier we could have had the chance to score another goal, but we will try our best in the last match against Germany as we have planned.”

His sentiments were echoed by team-mate Lee Jae-sung, who plies his trade domestically with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors but has featured for the Taegeuk Warriors in both their games so far.

The older Lee added: “Our team overcame many difficulties during the final round of qualification to be here in Russia.

“There’s one match left, and we’re going to do our best against Germany.

“From this World Cup experience, we players can have a chance to improve ourselves. It’s important to try to do our best as always.”

Korea Republic will definitely be without captain Ki Sung-yueng, after he picked up a calf problem against Mexico, and left-back Park Joo-ho, who has been injured since their opening loss to Sweden.