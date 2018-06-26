Sigurdsson: Iceland can play without fear

Iceland star Gylfi Sigurdsson insists they have nothing to lose in their final Group D clash against Croatia on Tuesday as they eye a spot in the last 16.

The Everton playmaker believes the past encounters between the two sides will be irrelevant when they clash at the Rostov Arena.

Iceland needs a win to stand a chance of progressing and hope that Nigeria’s clash with Argentina goes their way. Croatia is already through to the knockout stage.

🗣 “We know they are one of the best national teams in the world”@footballiceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson speaks ahead of facing #CRO#ISLCRO pic.twitter.com/7RaSrr0LsS — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018

Despite the fact that there is a last-16 place up for grabs, Sigurdsson believes Iceland have nothing to fear against Croatia because they are not expected to get out of the group.

“We know that they have one of the best national teams in the world right now, judging by their recent performances,” he said, according to the official Everton FC website.

“I don’t think it will change anything that we’ve beaten them a year ago, or lost to them three years ago. It’s going to be a completely different match. But of course, it’s great that we’ve shown that we can beat them.

“They’re hard to break down and strong, both offensively and defensively. But we’ve got nothing to lose. It rests on us to get a good result, and then we’re hoping for a favourable result from the other match.”