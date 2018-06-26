Hierro: Our defence needs to improve

Spain coach Fernando Hierro has admitted his side will need to improve defensively if they are to survive in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

La Roja sealed top spot in Group B with a 2-2 draw against Morocco, twice coming back from behind. However, they looked vulnerable at the back and Hierro cut a frustrated figure on the sideline.

“Obviously we can improve, there are things that definitely need to be worked on, and we will definitely be self-critical,” he said, according to Sky Sports.

“Five goals [conceded] in three matches is not the way forward, I’ve told the players that. But they are professionals and understand.

“We have to be very demanding of ourselves, and be clear in our mind that if they score against us so easily, it will be very difficult to reach the ultimate goal.”

Nevertheless, La Roja can now look forward to the last 16, where they will face Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium on 1 July.

Having netted eight goals in their opening two games before a 3-0 loss to Uruguay, the hosts pose a threat on attack, and Hierro’s men will have to be well-guarded.