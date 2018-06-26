Queiroz fumes at VAR and FIFA

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz launched a scathing attack on FIFA and the VAR after his side’s World Cup exit at the hands of Portugal on Monday night.

Iran finished third in the group behind Spain and Portugal after holding the European champions to a 1-1 draw, but Queiroz was unhappy that Cristiano Ronaldo was not red-carded for an off-the-ball incident near the end of the game.

Referee Enrique Caceres reviewed the incident on the pitchside screen after a VAR referral before deciding to hand out just a yellow card after Ronaldo appeared to elbow Morteza Pouraliganji.

It was a decision that left Queiroz irate.

“The reality is you stop the game for VAR and there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. The rules don’t say if it is Messi or Ronaldo it’s a little bit,” he told reporters after the game.

“Going back to the story about my daughter yesterday, I need to know if I am a grandfather or not. I don’t want to know if my daughter is ‘a little bit’ pregnant or there is evidence.

“It is a red card. The question, for me, is not about the referees. It is about the attitude and the bravery and the character.

“The decisions must be clear for everybody, for the people. In my opinion, Mr Infantino and FIFA, VAR is not going well. That is the reality.”

“The truth must be respected and we need to know who is refereeing the games. I am not in a good mood, as you can see,” he added.

“If you implement VAR then to make mistakes is not human. To make mistakes is when a man alone on the pitch could not see something. We accept that.

“But when you have high-technology, training, thousands of dollars spent on one system and five guys sitting upstairs and they don’t see an elbow.

“It’s a yellow card? Give me a break.”

Queiroz added that his side deserved better.

“We brought prestige to the World Cup,” he said.

“It was a very competitive World Cup game, minute-by-minute, duel-by-duel, playing against one of the best teams in the world.

“But I think Iran, without any doubt in my opinion, with the discipline, with the attitude, with the way we controlled the game, if there was some justice in football – which doesn’t exist – only one winner would have come out in this game. And that winner should be Iran.

“They controlled the game and they passed – that’s normal – but in terms of managing the game, in terms of competitive attitude, attacking decisions and mentality I think we deserved to win the game.”