FIFA World Cup

Fans, pundits react to Group B VAR chaos

World Cup Group B came to a dramatic close on Monday evening as Spain and Portugal qualified for the last-16 at the expense of brave Iran.

The matches though were laced with controversy, much of it caused by VAR decisions, or the lack of them, as Portugal were denied top spot thanks to calls made using the video assistant referee.

First, Spain were rightly awarded a last-minute equaliser against Morocco upon review before Iran scored a dubious injury-time penalty to deny Portugal top spot.

The goals mean that Portugal now face a much harder task in the last-16 where they play Uruguay, while Spain will meet hosts Russia.

Add to that Ronaldo’s VAR penalty (he missed) and a two-footed tackle by Gerard Pique that went unpunished and it was a pretty controversial evening.

It was all too much for many fans.

Watford and Morocco’s Nordon Amrabat then summed up what many people are probably thinking about VAR.

In the midst of all the opinions, however, there were some wise words for us all.

