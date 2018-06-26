Preview: Australia v Peru

Australia must beat Peru in their final match of Group C and hope that Denmark lose against France to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

2018 FIFA World Cup

26 June 2018

Group C

Kick-off: 22:00 HKT

Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium

Referee: S. Karasev

Assistants: A. Averianov, T. Kalugin

Players to watch:

Mile Jedinak has been leading by example since Australia got their World Cup campaign underway in Russia, having netted both goals for his country at the tournament thus far.

The Socceroos skipper scored from the penalty spot in their opener against France, though his side were unlucky to concede a late goal to suffer a 2-1 defeat.

Jedinak was once again in the spotlight against Denmark, scoring from the spot as the Aussies came from a goal down to salvage a 1-1.

A lot was expected from Paolo Guerrero after he had his drugs ban overturned just before the start of the World Cup, but Peru’s all-time record goalscorer has failed to find the back of the net at the global showpiece after two games.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Socceroos lost their first match to Les Bleus and managed a 1-1 draw against Denmark last time out. They still have a chance of making it to the knockout stages, but need to rely on results elsewhere in the group.

The Australians will bid farewell do head coach Bert van Marwijk if they fail to advance to the knockout stages as he is only contracted to them for the World Cup.

“I feel already a little bit Australian. Up until now it was very nice to work with these players and the whole squad,” the Dutchman told a press conference.

“I know that Peru is a good team and they’ve showed it here already. They play with a lot of passion… they are very dangerous, so we have to be really well organised.”

Meanwhile, Peru are already eliminated after failing two pick up a victory in their opening two group encounters.

The South Americans have been unlucky as they missed a penalty before losing by a solitary goal to the Danes first up. They also by a single goal against the French, which ended their hopes of making it to the round of 16.

Peru head coach Ricardo Gareca admitted it could be nice for his team to end their campaign with a win to cheer up all their supporters, who have come a long way to be behind the team in Russia.

“I wish they could cheer a goal and enjoy a victory,” Gareca told reporters.

Team news:

Andrew Nabbout misses out for Peru after dislocating his shoulder in the draw with Denmark.

Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out with a head injury sustained in a collision with his goalkeeper.