Hummels: Win over Sweden can be Germany’s catalyst

Germany defender Mats Hummels believes the last-minute winner against Sweden could be the catalyst that drives Die Mannschaft to another World Cup title.

Joachim Low’s charges were shocked in their opening game of the 2018 World Cup when Mexico pulled off a 1-0 victory and looked set for more disappointment on Saturday when they were level 1-1 with Sweden deep into stoppage time.

However, Toni Kroos produced the moment of individual brilliance that reignited Germany’s campaign as he scored from a free-kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win.

Hummels was delighted with the result and believes it could be the turning point for the defending world champions, but also warned that they still have to face Korea Republic in their final Group F fixture on Wednesday.

“At the minute it feels good,” the FC Bayern München defender told the media. “Could it be the moment we look back on when things changed and helped us win the World Cup? Of course. Something like this can have a big impact.

“But we cannot get carried away. If we go and make mistakes against South Korea in the next game it means nothing.

“It was a good result, an important goal and an important moment. But now we have to go out and prove that we can be way better. We’ll need to do that if we want to win this tournament – which we do.”