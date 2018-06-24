Neymar declared fully fit for Serbia clash

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has declared superstar forward Neymar fully fit for their final Group E match against Serbia.

Neymar struggled with minor knocks after Brazil’s opening game against Switzerland and sat out the team’s indoor session ahead of their match with Costa Rica.

However, he was able to dust himself down and played in the match on Friday scoring the second goal in their 2-0 win as Brazil went on top of Group E, where they are level with the Swiss on four points after two games.

The 26-year old came to the World Cup in Russia after a long injury layoff.

He broke a bone in his foot while in action for PSG in February which required surgery and found himself racing against time to be fit for Russia.

Lasmar told a press conference:”I would like everyone to understand Neymar’s situation, and that he no longer has any problem with his right foot.

“He has totally recovered but he is still building up his rhythm and his confidence. He is feeling better with every game.”

However, Brazil will be without Douglas Costa and Danilo for their final match with Serbia.

Lasmar stated that Costa has damaged his right thigh while Danilo is struggling with a hip problem.