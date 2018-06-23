Vardy ready to take his chance

Jamie Vardy is eager to make his mark at the World Cup having been an unused substitute in England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

The Three Lions continue their World Cup against Panama on Sunday, with Vardy a potential starter.

And ahead of the game, the Leicester striker says he will continue to work hard in training to make it hard for manager Gareth Southgate to leave him out – although with captain Harry Kane doing the business with both goals in their opener – Vardy might have to wait for his chance.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game, the former Premier League winner said: “At the end of the day we are all here for one reason and that is to keep winning as many games as possible.

“You’ve just got to keep going and make sure you are putting in the effort on the training field and then getting into the gaffer’s plans – hopefully, get your chance – and then making sure you stay there.

“The gaffer has said that everyone who is here in the 23-man squad is going to be needed at some point, so you’ve obviously just got to stay focused and put the effort in and hopefully get your chance and that’s when you have got to make sure it counts.”

He added: “Hopefully it will continue that way but you can see how we all are.

“Everyone is relaxed, everyone is in a good mood. We’re all having a laugh and a joke and to be honest with you that is how it should be.

“I think that just shows how we all are and how the setup is. Even at our hotel everyone is so relaxed, everyone is in a good place. We know that when it comes to training for games it is 110 per cent commitment but we know we can chill out and have a bit of fun.”

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre