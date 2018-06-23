Rashford keen to emulate Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford says he has been inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup for his confidence and ability to keep “hitting more heights”.

The Portuguese star netted a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain before scoring Portugal’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Morocco.

Rashford was a second-half substitute in England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia where he made a positive impact.

Ahead of potentially starting against Panama on Sunday, the Manchester United attacker explained how he feels Ronaldo has just edged Lionel Messi as the best player, especially at this tournament.

He said: “I would probably say Ronaldo has impressed me the most in the tournament.

“That [Portugal v Spain] was the best game because he keeps making these moments that are just unbelievable and there is no better motivation than him.

“Whether it’s the goatee or the goals, all eyes are on Ronaldo in Russia.”

He added: “I go to the training ground, stand over the same sort of free-kick [he took against Spain] and try [to do the same thing].

“The confidence in his face — he is determined and looks certain he is going to score. This is the stage where it is most pressured and he takes it like it’s nothing.

“Is he the best player in the world? I would say so. He is not only maintaining it, he keeps hitting more heights. To get to that level, it takes years of doing that stuff in training every single day.

“There is basically nothing that can stop him going into the games and that’s his mindset.”