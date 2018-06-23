Rohr: Nigeria peaking early

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr was delighted with his side’s 2-0 victory over Iceland but says his young side is still learning and won’t peak until 2022.

The Super Eagles started the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 2-0 defeat to Croatia but were much improved at the Volgograd Arena on Friday where Ahmed Musa scored two goals in the second half to overcome Heimir Hallgrimsson’s charges.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had missed an 83rd-minute penalty for Iceland during an attempted late comeback.

The result gave Nigeria a good chance of progressing to the knockout rounds if they can beat an out-of-sorts Argentina.

After the game, Rohr said: “What I like in my young team is humility, solidarity and fighting spirit. I thought before this World Cup we were here to learn.

“I think this team will be ready in 2022 and this World Cup is coming early, but we have a good chance to win against Argentina.”

Goalscorer Musa, meanwhile, added: “I think scoring against Argentina isn’t that difficult for me. We know the importance of the game. It’s do or die, we have to win.”