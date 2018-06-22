Salah not leaving Egypt camp early

The Egyptian FA has denied reports that Mohamed Salah will be allowed to leave their national team camp following his country’s early exit from the World Cup.

Egypt lost their two opening matches of Group A at the global showpiece in Russia and was in the process eliminated from the tournament before their last game against Saudi Arabia.

Salah missed out on the first match against Uruguay having not fully recovered from a shoulder injury sustained while on duty with Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May.

The Pharaoh’s star was able to make a return against Russia in the second game though could not help his country avoid an early elimination from the tournament losing 3-1 to the hosts.

Reports suggested that the talented forward had made a request to be allowed to leave the tournament early as Liverpool want him back, but his association has since said the player is happy to remain with his country until after the final game with Saudi Arabia.

Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida said in a statement: “I have no idea about Liverpool, but we have our captain Mohamed Salah and under the rules, FIFA requires him to be inside his camp and requires him to stay with his team.

“I do not know what Liverpool meant, but he did not ask his club any questions.

“He is happy to mingle with his teammates and he was shocked by what the press has written about him and denied it all on social media.

“We’re all perplexed by what has been published and have no idea where it came from.”

Salah added: “Everyone in Egypt is together and there is absolutely no disagreement between us. We respect each other and the relationship is great.”