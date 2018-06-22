Henderson: Sterling deserves more support

England midfielder Jordan Henderson believes teammate Raheem Sterling has been treated unfairly by the media and deserves more praise and support.

The Three Lions kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Tunisia, but Sterling endured a frustrating game and is reportedly going to sit out the next fixture against Panama.

Despite his underwhelming performance in their Group G opener, Sterling deserves more support from fans and media alike according to Henderson, who played alongside the winger during his time at Liverpool.

“I don’t think there should be any ‘noise’ around his performance the other night,” Henderson told the press.

“I would be surprised if that is the case, but it won’t bother him. He is used to the scrutiny now and I think he handles it all very well.

“He was phenomenal for Manchester City last season, scoring more than 20 goals, and I think everyone needs to get behind him if they are not.

“To score that many goals shows he is doing something right and if other players had the season he had I think we would be talking about it a lot more than we seem to do with Raheem.”