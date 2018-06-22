Eriksen: France will be a tough challenge

Denmark talisman Christian Eriksen says there will be no time to relax in their final Group C clash against France despite only needing a point to advance.

Danish Dynamite only needs a draw in their final group game of the 2018 World Cup to qualify for the knockout phase, after beating Peru and drawing with Australia.

The @Socceroos are still in the hunt for a Round of 16 berth at the @FIFAWorldCup and – once more – they have the ICE-COOL ❄️❄️❄️ Mile Jedinak to thank for‼️#WorldCup #DENAUS #DEN #AUS #Soccerooshttps://t.co/ak4x54cz0B — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 21, 2018

However, Eriksen, who has been instrumental for the Scandinavians thus far, insists there is still everything to play for against Les Bleus.

“Everything is still to play for, we’re still in a good position with four points and we need to stay there,” he told reporters. “Going into France will be a different game and a fun game to play.

“They’re a very strong side, they have three starting elevens in their team so it depends how they do today. We go into the game with lots of confidence and hopefully, it will be the same after the game.

“It will be a very, very different game against France. We expect more than against Peru and Australia, but all games are close and tight.”

Denmark is second in Group C with four points, while France is top with six. Australia is third with one point and would need Denmark to lose against France to stand a chance of progressing.