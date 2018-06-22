Croatia star Vrsaljko slams ‘crying’ Argentina players

Croatia defender Sime Vrsaljko claims Argentina’s players were flinging themselves to the ground and crying like girls during their World Cup clash.

The Group D rivals locked horns on Thursday night, with Argentina looking for their first win of the tournament, but it was Croatia who reigned supreme with a 3-0 victory.

😢"Don't cry for me Argentina" 🎧🎧#LionelMessi and co now facing a huge battle to reach the last 1⃣6⃣ after another shocker at the #WorldCup https://t.co/FyG306SMQ5 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 21, 2018

Ante Rebic opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, after a mistake from goalkeeper Willy Caballero, and Luka Modric doubled the lead before a late third from Ivan Rakitic.

Albiceleste manager Jorge Sampaoli stated after the defeat that his team, in fact, dominated the tie despite the outcome, but Vrsaljko hit back at the Argentine.

“I don’t know what game he watched,” he said, via Croatian media.

“I saw Argentinians falling on the floor and crying like girls.

“We were firmer, better, had better chances. They will have to do well in the next game [against Nigeria] to progress to the second round if they even progress.”

Croatia is top of Group D with six points from their first two games, while Argentina is third with one point.