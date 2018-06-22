FIFA World Cup

Socceroos must find shooting boots to reach last 16

Socceroos boss Bert van Marwijk admits Australia need to find their shooting boots if they are to stand a chance of reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

Australia earned their first point in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, but as in their first group game against France, they were again left reflecting on what might have been following a string of missed chances.

Although Mile Jedinak’s penalty cancelled out Christian Eriksen’s opener for Denmark, van Marwijk believes the Socceroos deserved to take all three points.

It leaves Australia needing to beat Peru on Tuesday to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

“We had chances to win and we deserved to win, so I’m disappointed,” the Dutchman said.

“I fully agree we should have won. Against France we also deserved more, I think.

“We have one point and we deserve four points from these two games.

“The last part of the puzzle is that we must make the difference by scoring one goal more than the opponent.

“I must be satisfied about all the things we asked of [the players]. From the first day the team has improved every day and they surprised me today again.”

