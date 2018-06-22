Deschamps hails record-breaker Mbappe

Didier Deschamps believes Kylian Mbappe has announced his arrival at the World Cup after his match-winning performance in France’s win over Peru.

Mbappe scored the only goal of the game in France’s 1-0 victory on Thursday, as Deschamps’ side confirmed their place in the knockout stages as group winners, and eliminated Peru in the process.

The 19-year-old became France’s youngest ever scorer at a World Cup finals and head coach Deschamps was delighted by the Paris St-Germain forward’s contribution at both ends of the pitch.

“He’s got great qualities and he was able to show his pace today. I don’t think he sacrificed himself by defending. He just did what the team needed him to do. I’m very happy with his performance today,” Deschamps said.

Cowabunga! Mbappé becomes youngest French goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history and clinches a knockout stage berth for Les Bleus. 🐢🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PL5pR8KaDL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

“The attackers made an effort to make the team compact, working to recover the ball. With the quality showed by the Peruvian team, it was important to have a tight defence.

“We did what was necessary to win. Our game was fluid in the first half but things were a lot tougher in the second.

“I wasn’t nervous but not totally satisfied. We were not able to always keep the ball and we had to defend for long periods, though we did it well. We have to improve on this.”