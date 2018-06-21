Sorenson: Australia will be a good test for Denmark

Former Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen wants to see his compatriots show their strength against a physical Australia team on Thursday.

Danish Dynamite, as Denmark are affectionately known, won their opening game of the 2018 World Cup 1-0 against Peru and will be targeting another three points against the Socceroos in their next Group C clash in Samara.

Sorenson believes Denmark’s performance against Australia will be a good litmus test of their tournament pedigree and he is eager to see a strong physical display.

“Today will be a good indication [of how far Denmark can go], if they can play more free,” he told Omnisport.

“Like how they showed in qualifying and against Ireland in the playoffs and against Poland when they beat them 4-0 in Copenhagen.

“If they do that I can see them being a test for any team, but they need to play better and play faster and muscle up a bit.

“They talked before the Peru game about their physical strength compared to them but I thought Peru came out looking strongest, so that needs to change because Australia is not going to be easy, that’s one of their strong sides is being physical and the fight they always come up with.”

Should Denmark beat Australia and Peru fail to beat France, the Scandinavians will be through to the knockout phase of the competition for the first time since 2002.