Ronaldo: Three points is all that matters

Cristiano Ronaldo was naturally delighted to be the centre of attention once again as his goal secured a 1-0 win for Portugal while eliminating Morocco from the World Cup.

Fresh from his hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain, the Real Madrid hitman powered home a diving header at Stadion Luzhniki in Moscow on Wednesday for the win.

With Spain also beating Iran 1-0, both the Iberian side’s are in pole position to secure their passage to the knockout phase of the global showpiece.

After defeating Morocco, Ronaldo, who has now scored more international goals than any other European player in history, expressed his happiness.

He said: “I’m very happy. The most important (thing) was to win the game. To get the three points. Because if we lost we could be out. So, we knew that Morocco would be trying very hard.

“It was a surprise because at the start they were really going through a lot of moves and they were very strong. And we managed to strike a goal, I managed to strike a goal, to get those three points, so I’m very happy. And it was beautiful to me.”

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has, meanwhile, called on his side to improve as they look to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

“We have to grow. But we did well defensively, I think,” he said.

“We played well, but I think we need more than that. We need to do better than that. We need to continue pushing forward and we have to change and get more ball passion for example, of course.”

Iran plays Portugal in their final Group B match on Monday before Spain take on Morocco.