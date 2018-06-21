Tabarez: Suarez gives us hope

Oscar Tabarez was full of praise for Luis Suarez following his match-winning goal for Uruguay in the 1-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Uruguay joined 2018 World Cup hosts Russia in the knockout rounds following their second win of the tournament, with both Egypt and Saudi Arabia eliminated.

Suarez was celebrating his 100th international cap with his country and scored the all-important goal in the narrow win.

Speaking after the game, Tabarez says he expected nothing less than the best from his Barcelona hitman following a subdued opening performance in the 1-0 defeat of Egypt where Jose Gimenez netted the only goal.

“Of course we demand a lot more from this type of player”, he said.

“I saw Luis today and I can assure that I don’t give him any gifts when I praise him. I thought he played a lot better today in this match, especially because he was fighting hard, he was very fit, very physical.

“He always shows his character and with an enormous sense of responsibility. He takes on the pressure and he lives with pressure all the time and that’s a very distinctive feature of Luis.

“He has some much potential that he always gives us hope. We must recognise that he’s a crucial player to our national team because he shows solidarity on the pitch, he has a sense of responsibility and he has that enormous capacity to score goals.”